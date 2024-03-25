FLEE the Church !!! It does not honor the Lord Jesus Christ, but in fact celebrates pagan traditions. Easter has nothing to do with the Resurrection.

CH. Michael Vitcavich was a successful entrepreneur for over 15 years until he surrendered his heart to Jesus Christ (yehoshua mashiah). 10 years of Biblical and Religious Studies (BS in Theology and Masters of Divinity); Ordained as a Pastor with Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia (associated with Liberty University); Commissioned into the US Navy Reserves as a Chaplain Officer; Sworn into the Newark NJ Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief Chaplain; and served as a Hospice Chaplain for one of the largest Healthcare organizations within the nation.

You can watch my biblical training videos on my Rumble page at “WarriorForTheKingdom.”