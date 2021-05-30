© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pharmageddon: The Death of Natural Medicine
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • May 30, 2021
Benjamin Rush accurately foretold a grave possibility facing Americans today, namely, that the art and science of healing be restricted to a select class of allopathic physicians, who have the sole legal right to recommend and administer medicines, and whose pharmacopeia excludes - as a matter of principle - all the healing foods, vitamins and herbs which have been used safely and effectively for countless
millennia in the prevention and treatment of disease.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/has-drug-driven-medicine-become-form-human-sacrifice
"At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations through their Pharmacia."
(sorcery) - Rev 18:23
millennia in the prevention and treatment of disease.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/has-drug-driven-medicine-become-form-human-sacrifice
"At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations through their Pharmacia."
(sorcery) - Rev 18:23
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.