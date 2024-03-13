Create New Account
J6 Cover-Up Exposed
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

The Left’s Jan 6th Lies Exposed

* Anti-Trump witness made up crazy stories.

* Media devoured her tall tale.

* ‘Star witness’ didn’t tell the truth.

* Dems and media lied about the National Guard.

* Why was the J6 committee hiding docs?


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 March 2024)

Keywords
false flagcover-updeep statejesse wattersdonald trumpfbi informantnational guardinside jobagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6capitol riotcapitol protestinsurrection dayj6fedsurrectioncassidy hutchinsonfbi operativeorchestrated eventfbi instigatorfbi conspiratorfbi agitator

