J6 Cover-Up Exposed

The Left’s Jan 6th Lies Exposed
* Anti-Trump witness made up crazy stories.
* Media devoured her tall tale.
* ‘Star witness’ didn’t tell the truth.
* Dems and media lied about the National Guard.
* Why was the J6 committee hiding docs?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 March 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.