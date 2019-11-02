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Cavuto breaks down Warren's $52 trillion Medicare for All plan
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8 views • November 02, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says she can pay for her health care plan without hurting the middle class; analysis from Neil Cavuto, senior vice president, anchor and managing editor of business news for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. #FoxNews
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