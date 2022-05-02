Cringe: The Masked Explain Why They Still Cover Their Faces

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"If I had a friend that was [unvaccinated], they wouldn't be my friend very long... We're not gonna trust everyone to be vaccinated, so we're keeping our masks on."
"I've had COVID with the vaccine; I've had COVID twice, actually. It's all super weird."
"I'm so used to wearing a mask [that] I don't really remember just not wearing out in public anymore."
From The Highwire Ep. 265: https://rumble.com/v12sner-episode-265-food-wars.html