EPOCH TV | Why Many Chronic Diseases Are Preventable—And Why No One Tells You This: Dr. Robert Lufkin





Dr. Robert Lufkin was once a self-described “product of the medical establishment,” with a fruitful career as a professor of medicine. He’s published hundreds of scientific papers and has received millions of dollars in government funding.





But when he was diagnosed out of the blue with four seemingly unrelated chronic diseases and told that he was going to have to be on medication for life, he started looking elsewhere for answers.

“It was through lifestyle changes that I was able to reverse these very serious and potentially fatal diseases and get off all medications for them,” Dr. Lufkin says.





Today, Dr. Lufkin educates people far and wide on how to take charge of their metabolic health, and is in the process of building new healthcare institutions, including a managed care organization and an undergraduate medical school.

He is the author of, “Lies I Taught in Medical School: And the Truths That Can Save Your Life.”





“The growth in these diseases is unprecedented in our history, and they're frankly not sustainable. Half the adult population is hypertensive, the growth rate in type two diabetes is going to approach 50% of the population soon. When that happens, all these chronic diseases are going to explode. And it doesn't have to be that way, because this disease is reversible with, in most cases, lifestyle,” says Dr. Lufkin.





"One of the greatest physicians of all time, Sir William Osler, famously made one of the greatest comments about medical education when he addressed a group of medical students on the day of their graduation to becoming physicians.

He said, "Gentlemen (at the time, most medical students were male), I have a confession to make. Half of what we've just taught you is wrong. The problem is, we don't know which half.'" -









🔴 WATCH the full episode: https://ept.ms/Y0302DrRobertLufkin





🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders ALERTS newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter









#Diabetes #Alzheimers #Cancer