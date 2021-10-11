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Deep State Targets Outraged Parents as "Terrorists"
The New American
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The Deep State is now taking aim at parents concerned about the indoctrination of their children in government schools, with the National Association of School Boards and the Deep State-controlled Biden administration going so far as to portray parents as "domestic terrorists," warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. There have been no actual threats or acts of violence so far. This is all part of a broader trend of sidelining parents and having government step in to fill their role, as totalitarians have sought to do for over a century. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona even suggested publicly in Congress that parents were not the primary stakeholders in the education of their own children. The Deep State wants your children--and only you can protect them!

See last year’s Episode on Parental Rights:
https://thenewamerican.com/protecting-your-children-from-you-behind-the-deep-state/
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parentsterroristsalex newmanbehind the deep state
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