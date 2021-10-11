© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep State Targets Outraged Parents as "Terrorists"
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • October 11, 2021
The Deep State is now taking aim at parents concerned about the indoctrination of their children in government schools, with the National Association of School Boards and the Deep State-controlled Biden administration going so far as to portray parents as "domestic terrorists," warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. There have been no actual threats or acts of violence so far. This is all part of a broader trend of sidelining parents and having government step in to fill their role, as totalitarians have sought to do for over a century. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona even suggested publicly in Congress that parents were not the primary stakeholders in the education of their own children. The Deep State wants your children--and only you can protect them!
See last year’s Episode on Parental Rights:
https://thenewamerican.com/protecting-your-children-from-you-behind-the-deep-state/
See last year’s Episode on Parental Rights:
https://thenewamerican.com/protecting-your-children-from-you-behind-the-deep-state/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.