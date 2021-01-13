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The Danger Of The Biggest Hoax In History
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460 views • January 13, 2021
Doctors, Nurses, and Dr Judy Mikovits discuss the harm of ventilators and masks!
Although some still pushing the same narrative as the powers that (shouldn't) be. As if the disease does exist, as if the covid-19 scamdemic is real but it's less dangerous, in so doing you're shooting any other argument that you can have against these tyrants, so beware of some gatekeepers.
Although some still pushing the same narrative as the powers that (shouldn't) be. As if the disease does exist, as if the covid-19 scamdemic is real but it's less dangerous, in so doing you're shooting any other argument that you can have against these tyrants, so beware of some gatekeepers.
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