Financial expert Democrats are ruining economy 'ON PURPOSE’

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 31, 2022 Carol Roth, former investment banker and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ joins Glenn to answer his latest questions regarding the economy: Are we in a recession, despite what the White House claims? At what point do the Fed’s interest rate hikes become dangerous? And how are we expected to bring down inflation when interest rates continue to climb? Plus, Roth explains why she believes Democrats' desire to spend millions more to fight climate change shows they don't care about our current economy: 'They're doing this on PURPOSE.'
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V5DZmpYbY8