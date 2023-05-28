Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Code of the Babylonian Legal System
94 views
channel image
Palandrome
Published Yesterday |

Some great Outtakes from the Critically Thinking Episode of May, 25, 2023.

Lee Merritt explores the truths behind what is going on in Our world today. There is hope in knowledge and the waking up of humanity today.

Keywords
ukrainechild traffickingcarrie madejlarry palevskydr lee merrittsherry tenpennycritically thinkinguv lightsthe 5 docsbabylonian codeselling body partschristian northrup

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket