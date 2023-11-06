JFK MURDER JACKIE KENNEDY EXPOSED IT!.

JACKIE CONFESSED AFTER THE MURDER THAT THE PERSON IN THE CASKET DID NOT LOOK LIKE PRESIDENT. SHE SAID THE BODY LOOKED LIKE IT BELONGED IN A WAX MUSIUM. MAFIA HIT MAN WHO DELIVERED THE FATAL SHOT FROM THE PICKET FENCE TOLD ME JFK'S BODY WAS DUMPED IN THE ATLANTIC OCEAN WITH HIS CASKET. THIS MUSTBE THE REASON JFK JR'S CREMATED REMAINS WERE DUMPED THERE AS WELL. A FEW DAYS AGO I UPLOADED A VIDEO PROVING J.D. TIPPED IS IN JFK'S GRAVE. THIS PROVES THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE NO RESPECT FOR HUMANITY. THEY'RE EVIL DEMENTED LESS THAN HUMAN BEINGS THAT NEED TO BE SILENCED FOREVER. WHEN THESE EVIL BASTARDS DRAW THEIR LAST BREATH THEY WILL BE HEADED TO THE PIT FOREVER...