BREAKING: Trump Impeachment Evidence Revealed – Acquitted Of Hoax Impeachment Charge; Breathtaking Testimony

Breath-taking defense by the Trump team that put the hypocrisy of the left on full display, in their own words. This is a must-see!



Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted of impeachment, making him the only President in history to be acquitted of impeachment twice and also the only President in history to sustain a 5 year witch-hunt.



His legal team put on a breath-taking defense, that every American, republican and democrat should watch. It lifted the vail of the false narrative that the media has been pushing not just since January 6th, but for years. In Nancy Pelosi’s own words.



As the Democrats pushed for impeachment based on the words he used during his rally on January 6th, the media and the house managers pushed a false narrative by selectively editing his speech and making it sound totally different.



Based on the Democrat lawmakers own way of thinking, almost every single one of them should be brought up for impeachment



Besides them completely misrepresenting his speech and how he meant to use the word fight, take a look at Democrat lawmakers words, in their own words.



The former Presidents defense team also was able to identify that the house managers created fake tweets to mislead members of congress who were to vote on the articles of impeachment, take a look.



Furthermore, most of the public has never seen the clip I am about to play, which is the whole clip of when President Trump formally denounced the White nationalists that the media said never happened:



President Trump’s acquittal is a great day for America and for every American that believes in the Constitution and everything that America stands for.



I would like to formally announce that I have launched the initiative #BackToTheBallot to make sure that we never have an election like this ever again. It is time that we ditch the electronic voting machines for the most secure, yet most simple method of voting. Paper ballots.

If you feel the same, please add your name to the petition to call for paper ballot voting only, you can find more information about this at www.backtotheballot.com.



Also don’t forget to hit the like button and share it around as much as possible, to get the word out to all of the patriots, it’s the only way.

We must ensure the integrity of our future elections. Please support the #BackToTheBallot initiative by adding your name to the change.org petition at www.backtotheballot.com.



Also it is important to support candidates like Mellissa Carone of Michigan, the Dominion Whistleblower, who has announced her run for office. She will be back on the show for a part 2 hopefully next week.



Remember folks, the best is yet to come! And congratulations to President Trump on your acquittal and we can’t wait to see what’s next.



#TrumpImpeachment #TrumpAcquitted #HoaxImpeachment