BILL GATES VOWS TO ‘FORCE-JAB’ THE UNVACCINATED – WILL PUMP MRNA INTO FOOD SUPPLY

BILL GATES VOWS TO ‘FORCE-JAB’ THE UNVACCINATED – WILL PUMP MRNA INTO FOOD SUPPLYRather than admit that humanity has woken up to the truth about the disastrous experimental Covid-19 jabs, self-proclaimed world health Czar, Bill Gates, doubles down, taking it upon himself to vaccinate the world by stealth.
Please support our channel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/truthmedia
Source: The People's Voice
https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.