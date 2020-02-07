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Coronavirus Update*Homeland Security Posts Pandemic Info*61 Cases Now On Cruise Ship*
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Distance Healing-Spiritual & Wellness Coaching-Tarot Readings-Vedic Astology & Biofield Tuning All Available! Email To Schedule Appointment [email protected]
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Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.ready.gov/pandemic
http://www.thelibertyman.com/docs/coronavirus.pdf
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-02-06/second-child-coronavirus-quarantine-fever
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wed-rather-die-home-chinese-citizens-rebel-against-mandatory-quarantine-lockdonw
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1225597792095277057?s=19
https://twitter.com/search?q=coronavirus&src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/home
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/amyyqin/status/1224935139991408640
https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/1225513842807099394
https://twitter.com/NewsAlternative/status/1225602082998120449
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/481934-pentagon-to-provide-military-installations-near-11-major-airports-for
https://twitter.com/myriad_ma
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/dystopian-horror-life-under-quarantine-china
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/opec-committee-fails-agree-proposed-production-cuts
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/we-are-in-grave-danger-virus-outbreak-cannot-be-stopped-43-75-fatality-rate
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-doj-say-china-americas-greatest-threat
https://www.flightradar24.com/20.67,255.54/4
https://strangesounds.org/2020/02/seven-ways-coronavirus-will-change-our-world-2019-ncov.html
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.ready.gov/pandemic
http://www.thelibertyman.com/docs/coronavirus.pdf
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-02-06/second-child-coronavirus-quarantine-fever
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wed-rather-die-home-chinese-citizens-rebel-against-mandatory-quarantine-lockdonw
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1225597792095277057?s=19
https://twitter.com/search?q=coronavirus&src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/home
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/amyyqin/status/1224935139991408640
https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/1225513842807099394
https://twitter.com/NewsAlternative/status/1225602082998120449
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/481934-pentagon-to-provide-military-installations-near-11-major-airports-for
https://twitter.com/myriad_ma
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/dystopian-horror-life-under-quarantine-china
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/opec-committee-fails-agree-proposed-production-cuts
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/we-are-in-grave-danger-virus-outbreak-cannot-be-stopped-43-75-fatality-rate
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-doj-say-china-americas-greatest-threat
https://www.flightradar24.com/20.67,255.54/4
https://strangesounds.org/2020/02/seven-ways-coronavirus-will-change-our-world-2019-ncov.html
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