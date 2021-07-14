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Oliver Bahl Franke: Why Greenland Is So Valuable -> Uranium-235 [28.04.2021]
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41 views • July 14, 2021
IMPORTANT Note: Oliver Bahl Franke 'forgets' a very important point here = Uranium-235...
Why does he 'forget' this important information? Incompetent or satanically conscious? Another Psyop?
Kvanefjeld is one of the places in the world that has the largest find of the rare uranium 235...
- What is uranium 235 used for?
Fucking nuclear weapons, ammunition, nuclear power, atomic bombs etc etc ...
And this since 1939 where Danish Niels Bohr discovered that fission related to the isotope Uranium-235, and later Otto Fisch and Rudolf Ernst Peierls calculated that it was possible to produce an atomic bomb....
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=kvanefjeld+uran+235&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=kvanefjeld+uran+235+Niels+bohr&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=uran+235+atomic+bomb&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uranium-235
https://www.osti.gov/opennet/manhattan-project-history/Events/1942-1944_ur/1942-1944_uranium.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manhattan_Project
111,892 views Apr 28, 2021
OBF
78.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ujCQaIuj4UM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujCQaIuj4UM
Source: OBF - @BahlFranke
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A/videos
Copenhagen, Denmark - Medlem siden september 2012
https://twitter.com/BahlFranke
[email protected]
Joined Dec 6, 2014
5,895,482 views
Location: Denmark
Oliver Bahl (OBF) https://www.patreon.com/oliverbahl
Why does he 'forget' this important information? Incompetent or satanically conscious? Another Psyop?
Kvanefjeld is one of the places in the world that has the largest find of the rare uranium 235...
- What is uranium 235 used for?
Fucking nuclear weapons, ammunition, nuclear power, atomic bombs etc etc ...
And this since 1939 where Danish Niels Bohr discovered that fission related to the isotope Uranium-235, and later Otto Fisch and Rudolf Ernst Peierls calculated that it was possible to produce an atomic bomb....
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=kvanefjeld+uran+235&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=kvanefjeld+uran+235+Niels+bohr&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=uran+235+atomic+bomb&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uranium-235
https://www.osti.gov/opennet/manhattan-project-history/Events/1942-1944_ur/1942-1944_uranium.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manhattan_Project
111,892 views Apr 28, 2021
OBF
78.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ujCQaIuj4UM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujCQaIuj4UM
Source: OBF - @BahlFranke
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A/videos
Copenhagen, Denmark - Medlem siden september 2012
https://twitter.com/BahlFranke
[email protected]
Joined Dec 6, 2014
5,895,482 views
Location: Denmark
Oliver Bahl (OBF) https://www.patreon.com/oliverbahl
Keywords
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