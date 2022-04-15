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Dr. Vernon Coleman - We Have Eight Months
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482 views • April 15, 2022
Dr Vernon Coleman is the world's leading authority on prescription drug side effects and iatrogenesis. His books have been translated into 26 languages and sell in over 50 countries. Dr Vernon Coleman has been banned by social media platforms. Accounts in his name on Telegram, Twitter, etc, are fake.
For more truths visit https://vernoncoleman.org
For more truths visit https://vernoncoleman.org
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