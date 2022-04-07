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Bannon's War Room: EU Member of Parliament Christine Anderson Explains Why She Called Justin Trudeau a 'Clown'
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71 views • April 07, 2022
Today on Steve Bannon's War RoomPandemic EU member of Parliament Christine Anderson calls out Justin Trudeau as a dictator 'clown' and explains wht she called him out during his address to the E.U. Parliament during his visit to Brussell's over two weeks ago. This woman is a hero.
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