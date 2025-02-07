Yamaha HS3 Studio Monitors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My thoughts on the Yamaha HS3 speakers, I love them! Especially paired with the Pro-Sonos Eris 8" BT sub.
This video is not sponsored I bought this gear on my own, but I do have Amazon affiliate links below if you want to pick these items up for yourself.
Yamaha HS3 Powered Studio Monitor in Black, Pair (HS3 B) - https://amzn.to/3BI2hM3
PreSonus Eris Sub 8BT — 8-inch Active Studio Subwoofer - https://amzn.to/3ZVKJpd
Sound Addicted DSS - Universal Silicone Desktop Speaker Stands - https://amzn.to/41D41ki