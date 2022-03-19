Devolution Part 6 — Antifa & the Capitol Riot, Patel Patriot, 30 Jul 2021

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 6 — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚 & 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐨𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 30 𝐉𝐮𝐥 2021Patrick Gunnels starts reading right away at 0:00.What is Antifa?"The democrats and their media lackeys spent all summer claiming the protests were “Mostly Peaceful” and used the narrative to attack Trump. The democrats refused to condemn Antifa. Ben Shapiro said it best:"Mr. Biden simply cannot condemn antifa or BLM by name, because to do so would be to recognize two simple truths: first, that Mr. Trump isn’t the chief source of violence in American cities; second, that in spite of his “return to normalcy” message, Mr. Biden’s “systemic racism” narrative provides the ideological groundwork for those who seek to tear down the system. Democrats have spent months denying the violence, calling Mr. Trump a fascist for offering federal help and decrying the American system. The fruits are on full display for everyone to see. And so, Mr. Biden must bluff, and the media must cover for him."