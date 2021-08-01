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Australian Man Goes Off After Health Minister Admitted Nobody Really Caught And Died From COVID
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25620 views • August 01, 2021
Speaks his mind quite clearly. He has had enough of their BS.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFW0AcKHzMkG
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFW0AcKHzMkG
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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