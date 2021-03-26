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Eating Away Your Memory, Feeding Cancer: Understanding Mitochondrial Metabolism and Disease with George Yu, MD
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50 views • March 26, 2021
What you eat and how you eat it impacts you in tremendous ways—so much so that Dr. George Yu says the term ‘nutrition’ is just a broad term for ‘metabolism,’ the very thing that’s intimately tied to cancer and other diseases.
Learn how, and discover:
How the food you eat ends up in your cells—a stepwise understanding
What relationship exists between mitochondria, hormones, and the development of Alzheimer’s
Why the protocol to stave off Alzheimer’s could also be the protocol to stave off diabetes and cancer
When double-blind studies are necessary, and why they might be over-used
George Yu is President of the George W. Yu Foundation for Nutrition and Health, a surgeon based out of Annapolis, Maryland and Washington DC, professor of urology at George Washington University Medical Center, and for the past 35 years, has been a partner at Aegis Medical and Research Associates.
The overarching goal of his research is to narrow the time gap between scientific discovery and clinical application, which is possible because of technological advances over the past 10 years. According to Dr. Yu, there is now an opportunity for people to access an unprecedented amount of empowering and useful information about nutrition and metabolic aspects of ageing and disease, the rejuvenation of tissues, and how to practically remove a lifetime accumulation of toxins from the body.
Underlying much of his work and research is something called mitochondrial metabolism. In discussing this, he explains the relationship between defective mitochondria and cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes, the advantage of having a lot of muscle mass, fatty acids as fuel for the body, what effect the ketogenic diet can have on cancer, the scientific history and understanding of calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, and more.
Tune in, and visit https://yufoundation.org/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Learn how, and discover:
How the food you eat ends up in your cells—a stepwise understanding
What relationship exists between mitochondria, hormones, and the development of Alzheimer’s
Why the protocol to stave off Alzheimer’s could also be the protocol to stave off diabetes and cancer
When double-blind studies are necessary, and why they might be over-used
George Yu is President of the George W. Yu Foundation for Nutrition and Health, a surgeon based out of Annapolis, Maryland and Washington DC, professor of urology at George Washington University Medical Center, and for the past 35 years, has been a partner at Aegis Medical and Research Associates.
The overarching goal of his research is to narrow the time gap between scientific discovery and clinical application, which is possible because of technological advances over the past 10 years. According to Dr. Yu, there is now an opportunity for people to access an unprecedented amount of empowering and useful information about nutrition and metabolic aspects of ageing and disease, the rejuvenation of tissues, and how to practically remove a lifetime accumulation of toxins from the body.
Underlying much of his work and research is something called mitochondrial metabolism. In discussing this, he explains the relationship between defective mitochondria and cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes, the advantage of having a lot of muscle mass, fatty acids as fuel for the body, what effect the ketogenic diet can have on cancer, the scientific history and understanding of calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, and more.
Tune in, and visit https://yufoundation.org/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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