Crypto as an AI Bot-Friendly Payment System, an interview with Ashton Addison
3 views • 3 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


AI agents are taking over, and they need a wallet. Imagine bots paying for research, APIs, or even "renting" a human—instantly, via crypto. With micro-payments and x402 protocols on the horizon, crypto is becoming the native currency for the AI economy. The machines are ready. Are you?


#AI #Crypto


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

brighteonfinancebt highlights
Recent News
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
A perfect storm hits California&#8217;s vineyards

A perfect storm hits California’s vineyards

Willow Tohi
Shadows of the New World Order: Exposing the globalist plot to crush freedom

Shadows of the New World Order: Exposing the globalist plot to crush freedom

Belle Carter
The $450 billion question: Can Amazon&#8217;s AI gamble justify historic market carnage?

The $450 billion question: Can Amazon’s AI gamble justify historic market carnage?

Ava Grace
U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

Kevin Hughes
The Abundance Doctrine: How China&#8217;s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

The Abundance Doctrine: How China’s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

Mike Adams
