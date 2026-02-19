© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI agents are taking over, and they need a wallet. Imagine bots paying for research, APIs, or even "renting" a human—instantly, via crypto. With micro-payments and x402 protocols on the horizon, crypto is becoming the native currency for the AI economy. The machines are ready. Are you?
#AI #Crypto
