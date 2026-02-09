BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clinton called me & asked to open a 2nd front, attacking the Serbs - PM Viktor Orban
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 24 hours ago

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban:

I remember that in 1999, the then President of the United States, President Clinton, called me and asked to open a second front, attacking the Serbs from Hungarian territory, firing through Vojvodina all the way to Belgrade.

The fact that we did not get involved in the war at that time required the then Hungarian government to refuse the direct request of the American president.

Adding more about Serbs today:

A chief prosecutor in The Hague has proposed handing out 45-year sentences each to four former leaders of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organisation:

- Hashim Thaçi

- Kadri Veseli

- Rexhep Selimi

- Jakup Krasniqi

The four have been charged for war crimes against ethnic Serbs and crimes against humanity during the Kosovo War in the late 1990s.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel&#8217;s Underground Fortresses

Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel’s Underground Fortresses

Mike Adams
Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Belle Carter
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy