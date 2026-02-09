Clinton called me & asked to open a 2nd front, attacking the Serbs - PM Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban:

I remember that in 1999, the then President of the United States, President Clinton, called me and asked to open a second front, attacking the Serbs from Hungarian territory, firing through Vojvodina all the way to Belgrade.

The fact that we did not get involved in the war at that time required the then Hungarian government to refuse the direct request of the American president.

Adding more about Serbs today:

A chief prosecutor in The Hague has proposed handing out 45-year sentences each to four former leaders of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organisation:

- Hashim Thaçi

- Kadri Veseli

- Rexhep Selimi

- Jakup Krasniqi

The four have been charged for war crimes against ethnic Serbs and crimes against humanity during the Kosovo War in the late 1990s.