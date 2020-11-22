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Aaron's reflections on the inspiration of: Testimony of Dumitru Duduman and The Lord's Faithfulness
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32 views • November 22, 2020
We are fast approaching a season where many of us may be forced to make life-and-death decisions in the face of intense persecution. So with that in mind, in this video Aaron reflects on the remarkable testimony of brother Dumitru Duduman and The Lord's faithful provision during extreme trials and persecution.
For those of you who are not familiar with brother Duduman's story, I encourage you check out the links below:
Dumitru Duduman - Prophecy for America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYDZ30BXlAs
Dumitru Duduman - Message for Christians - 1997
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6153sH8d9zY
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
For those of you who are not familiar with brother Duduman's story, I encourage you check out the links below:
Dumitru Duduman - Prophecy for America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYDZ30BXlAs
Dumitru Duduman - Message for Christians - 1997
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6153sH8d9zY
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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