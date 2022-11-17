Shared by Lucia on June 27/2022

For a copy of the written transcript, please follow this link, https://444prophecynews.com/is-our-faith-enough-my-hiding-place/.



If you have a specific need, please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected]



Link to THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I.



-------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.brighteon.com/c7f2af03-53c5-4ec1-aa4e-ab162e3a9e7d , where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

