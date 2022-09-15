Create New Account
The Kings Highway Talk
Gain insight into JAH’s Knowledge and Wisdom about The Bible, Prophecy and the End-times. A fascinatingly frank and powerful talk about the British Israelite nations and ancient Irish history from Royal County Meath from The King of kings’, Lord of lord’s as given in June 2018, outside the King’s Highway which stretches from Teltown to Navan Fort in the North.

Topics discussed in this talk can be found on https://JAHTruth.net.

