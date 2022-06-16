Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 14, 2022 - Map & Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 14, 2022





▪️ZSU attacked Klintsy in Bryansk region: four people injured, houses damaged.





▪️Fighting continues in northern Kharkiv region for Tsupivka, Rubizhne and Verkhnii Saltiv.





▪️ZSU attempt to outflank the Slovyansk advancing the group advancing on Slovyansk and attacking at Chepil' - Petrivs'ke line.





▪️ Units of the 20th Army of the Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive: after prolonged fighting, Dolyna was liberated.





▪️ Fighting continues in Severodonetsk at Azot plant, where up to 2,500 ZSU soldiers and foreign mercenaries are surrounded.





▪️Wagner's PMC units advance towards Vershyny: fire control is established over Bakhmut-Svitlodars'k highway.





▪️ Regular artillery duels continue near Davydiv Brid. One ِZSU Mi-24 has been shot down near Snihurivka.

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Situation in the Soledar direction as at 12.00 on June 15, 2022





▪️Despite the statements circulated in the media, neither the assault units of the DPR advancing from the direction of Dolomitnoye, nor the units of the Wagner PMC advancing from the direction of Mironovka and Roty, have taken Semigorie. There is fighting on the southern outskirts of the settlement, the physical "cauldron" around Novoluganskoye and the Uglegorsk thermal power plant is not yet closed.





▪️Russian Armed Forces units have managed to break through the defense of the 10th AFU Brigade in Vrubovka and gain a foothold on its outskirts. The Ukrainian Armed Forces now occupy the Nikolaevka defenses and are pulling in reinforcements from the 14th Brigade. Army aviation is working on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces.





▪️The outskirts of Berestovoye are fortified by units of the DNR People's Militia.





▪️The zone of control of allied forces near Klinove is expanding: Wagner PMC assault groups have entrenched themselves 3 km northeast of the village at abandoned AFU positions and are firing at the defenders of the settlement. Klinovoye should fall in the near future.





▪️Emergency equipment of AFU positions in Zolote, Katerynivka and Gorske is underway.





▪️The AFU lost over 70 men killed and wounded in the Soledar direction per day alone.



