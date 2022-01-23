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Mandela Effect : Comcast knew in 2016 and here's the proof ,and its Hollywood cult connection
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337 views • January 23, 2022
Comcast Oscars 2016 commercial ...THEY KNEW about the Mandela Effect here and this commercial proves it,,,and its relationship to the Hollywood cult ..every reference in this short commercial is an alleged Mandela Effect,, what are the chances? ..they are definitely aware of the alleged changes as this video demonstrates
Comcast Renews Partnership with ABC Television and the Academy to Deliver Immersive The Oscars® Viewing Experience on Xfinity X1
Customers Will Discover X1 Voice Remote Surprises and Have Access to More Than 1500 Hours of Oscar®-Related Content Along With Live Streams of Red Carpet and Backstage Activity
2016 Partnership Resulted in a 39 Percent Ratings Increase in Comcast Households
Comcast Renews Partnership with ABC Television and the Academy to Deliver Immersive The Oscars® Viewing Experience on Xfinity X1
Customers Will Discover X1 Voice Remote Surprises and Have Access to More Than 1500 Hours of Oscar®-Related Content Along With Live Streams of Red Carpet and Backstage Activity
2016 Partnership Resulted in a 39 Percent Ratings Increase in Comcast Households
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