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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 11) The Red Pill of Disclosure 101 - Justice Anna Webinar
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3 views • August 17, 2021
The Ultimate Authority is You Page 233-235. Read this book, it's a true red pill which will show you how the true world and reality is being operated by the World New Order elites, and how Rome is still operating the world since thousands of years. Get to know what the Rules of Civil Procedures are. The old families of ancient Europe still got a dog in the fight since then. Check out https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transylvania which is still big part of Rome Yolk, the Egyptians originally came from Transylvania. And, how the FBI is being used and abused by the criminals. Disclosure 101 - What You Need To Know. https://www.amazon.com/Disclosure-101-What-Need-Know/dp/1500352012/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=anna+von+reitz&qid=1628806859&sr=8-2 For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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