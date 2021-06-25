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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-25-2021 Delta=Hay Fever/Allergies It Worked For Flu So...
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20 views • June 25, 2021
WHO Dr. Nabarro lets us know what to expect in the future and it is as we expected. Meanwhile the UK is pushing the delta variant which is literally hay fever and allergies. We have to keep sharing the information available to as many we can even if it seems hopeless! This ends only when enough of us end it!
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/06/23/who-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely/
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1407600814441517062?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1407600814441517062%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F06%2F23%2Fwho-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely%2F
https://metro.co.uk/2021/06/23/covid-cases-rise-43-9-in-7-days-as-delta-variant-spreads-across-uk-14818450/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/coincidence-hay-fever-symptoms-the-same-as-delta-variant
Thumbnail Link:
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/SEI_84374630.jpg?quality=90&;strip=all&zoom=1&resize=644%2C338
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/06/23/who-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely/
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1407600814441517062?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1407600814441517062%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F06%2F23%2Fwho-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely%2F
https://metro.co.uk/2021/06/23/covid-cases-rise-43-9-in-7-days-as-delta-variant-spreads-across-uk-14818450/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/coincidence-hay-fever-symptoms-the-same-as-delta-variant
Thumbnail Link:
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/SEI_84374630.jpg?quality=90&;strip=all&zoom=1&resize=644%2C338
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