Back In Business

Gas Guzzler

* Dems get their crooked band back together.

* Why is Kerry pretending to be president?

* [Bidan] hired him to make your life miserable.

* Kerry is not a scientist.

* Nobody fails up better.

* Taxpayers foot the bill for his joyrides.

* He should quit and be a travel agent.

* Why is he doing this?

* This ‘climate envoy’ seat is probably just a smokescreen — so Lurch can be the big guy’s bagman.

* We have to defund Kerry and his climate office.

* The whole thing stinks.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308353498112