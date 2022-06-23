Back In Business

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Gas Guzzler
* Dems get their crooked band back together.
* Why is Kerry pretending to be president?
* [Bidan] hired him to make your life miserable.
* Kerry is not a scientist.
* Nobody fails up better.
* Taxpayers foot the bill for his joyrides.
* He should quit and be a travel agent.
* Why is he doing this?
* This ‘climate envoy’ seat is probably just a smokescreen — so Lurch can be the big guy’s bagman.
* We have to defund Kerry and his climate office.
* The whole thing stinks.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308353498112