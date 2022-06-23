Back In Business

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Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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30 views • June 23, 2022

Gas Guzzler

* Dems get their crooked band back together.

* Why is Kerry pretending to be president?

* [Bidan] hired him to make your life miserable.

* Kerry is not a scientist.

* Nobody fails up better.

* Taxpayers foot the bill for his joyrides.

* He should quit and be a travel agent.

* Why is he doing this?

* This ‘climate envoy’ seat is probably just a smokescreen — so Lurch can be the big guy’s bagman.

* We have to defund Kerry and his climate office.

* The whole thing stinks.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308353498112

Keywords
corruptionjesse wattersjoe bidenhunter bidenjohn kerryracketprivate jetcrime syndicatebiden crime familykerry crime familyflying squirrel
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