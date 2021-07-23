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Pandemic Theater - History of the Infection Theory (Part 1) - Dr. rer. nat. Stefan Lanka (ENGLISH SUBS)
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82 views • July 23, 2021
Biologist and Virologist Dr Stefan Lanka: Pandemic Theater - History of the Infection Theory (Part 1).
German, with English subtitles, transcript here:
https://abruptearthchanges.com/2017/11/17/dr-stefan-lanka-the-history-of-the-infection-theory/
Unfortunately, no further parts with subtitles available.
Original German video "Pandemie Theater" in full length w/o subtitles:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5umdG1kp3mE
After the pandemic is before the pandemic. Problem-reaction-solution.
Virus names change, the ploy remains always the same.
Beware of the medical tyranny. We demand informed consent, free medical choice for consumers, patients and doctors.
See also:
Pandemic and virus lies: No more fake news - Jon Rappoport since 1988:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/
Torsten Engelbrecht & Dr Claus Koehnlein: Virus Mania. How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits At Our Expense (2007): www.scribd.com/document/461057815/Virus-Mania-Forward
German, with English subtitles, transcript here:
https://abruptearthchanges.com/2017/11/17/dr-stefan-lanka-the-history-of-the-infection-theory/
Unfortunately, no further parts with subtitles available.
Original German video "Pandemie Theater" in full length w/o subtitles:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5umdG1kp3mE
After the pandemic is before the pandemic. Problem-reaction-solution.
Virus names change, the ploy remains always the same.
Beware of the medical tyranny. We demand informed consent, free medical choice for consumers, patients and doctors.
See also:
Pandemic and virus lies: No more fake news - Jon Rappoport since 1988:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/
Torsten Engelbrecht & Dr Claus Koehnlein: Virus Mania. How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits At Our Expense (2007): www.scribd.com/document/461057815/Virus-Mania-Forward
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