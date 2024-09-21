Hospitals Are Under Military Medical Martial Law!









Micah Moreland, with 19 years of respiratory care experience, created Patient Advocate Bulldog, to help families rescue their loved ones from hospitals across the US. They also guide people to resources that help them avoid unnecessary hospital visits and heal at home. They have helped hundreds of thousands of people to avoid dangerous CDC protocols.Show more





We’ve been raised to believe that hospitals exist to care for patients, but the COVID pandemic showed us otherwise. As well-meaning families brought their sick or injured relatives to hospitals, many were horrified to discover that their loved ones were given a false COVID diagnosis and put on a CDC protocol leading to high profits for the hospital and death for the patient.





If you feel you need to take go in or take your child to the hospital, what should you know before making that potentially life-threatening decision? Patient advocate Micah Moreland can reveal red flags to watch for because they have worked with families nationwide to help rescue their loved ones from medical kidnapping.





*****************





Links for this episode:





https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog





WEAPONIZATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH_CHAMBERS 2-1 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9agnte0r0ns24u9246gk0/WEAPONIZATION-OF-PUBLIC-HEALTH_CHAMBERS-2-1.pdf?rlkey=h0r0z9pq3avg4v0cwgkolfsu4&st=okpq3xi4&dl=0





CDC DOJ Legal Framework Response public health 2021 2-1 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/lza06ps9q122iw322qrlp/CDC-DOJ-Legal-Framework-Response-public-health-2021-2-1.pdf?rlkey=2d852lsdonr5as9zubxg51nwp&st=toskgwux&dl=0





Bureau_of_Justice_Assistance_Pandemic_Mutual_Law_Enforcement_assistance https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/05pl6h2kukkf8qnwdi7rb/Bureau_of_Justice_Assistance_Pandemic_Mutual_Law_Enforcement_assistance-1.pdf?rlkey=ver8fqtdd8eya76g2xtdq38ma&st=wmsmfjuy&dl=0





PowerPoint Presentation

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/dflvua07ajp2aqu2hjd4e/Micah.pptx?rlkey=6ny9vqwmsh5nx2d80rvjwidrj&st=opuslcrf&dl=0





*****************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home





https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:31c99eeae49db611