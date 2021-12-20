© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Sunday 12/19/21 • White House To Strike Back After Biden’s Great Reset Bill Derailed
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • December 20, 2021
WHITE HOUSE VOWS TO STRIKE BACK AFTER BIDEN’S GREAT RESET BILL DERAILED
Meanwhile, Deep State generals are publicly calling for Biden to establish martial law ahead of the midterm elections to deter a new "insurrection."
The New World Order has almost destroyed America but the people are waking up fast, and the defeat of the globalist Build Back Better plan could prove to be a mortal blow if we keep fighting hard!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel
Any Amount Will Help
• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]
• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel
• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel
• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You
• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube
• Infowars Live TV presents •
• THE ALEX JONES SHOW
• WAR ROOM - OWEN SHROYER
• THE AMERICAN JOURNAL - HARRISON SMITH
• HARD HITTING • NEWS • ANALYSIS • REPORTS • INTERVIEWS •
• https://www.infowars.com/app
• https://www.infowars.com/show
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.infowarsstore.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.newswars.com
• https://tv.infowars.com
• FIND ALEX JONES and INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS
• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel
• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel
• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0
• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://www.mixcloud.com/RonGibsonChannel PODCAST
• Current Social Media
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel
• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel
• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel
• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchanne
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Meanwhile, Deep State generals are publicly calling for Biden to establish martial law ahead of the midterm elections to deter a new "insurrection."
The New World Order has almost destroyed America but the people are waking up fast, and the defeat of the globalist Build Back Better plan could prove to be a mortal blow if we keep fighting hard!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel
Any Amount Will Help
• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]
• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel
• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel
• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You
• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube
• Infowars Live TV presents •
• THE ALEX JONES SHOW
• WAR ROOM - OWEN SHROYER
• THE AMERICAN JOURNAL - HARRISON SMITH
• HARD HITTING • NEWS • ANALYSIS • REPORTS • INTERVIEWS •
• https://www.infowars.com/app
• https://www.infowars.com/show
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.infowarsstore.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.newswars.com
• https://tv.infowars.com
• FIND ALEX JONES and INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS
• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel
• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel
• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0
• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://www.mixcloud.com/RonGibsonChannel PODCAST
• Current Social Media
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel
• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel
• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel
• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchanne
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.