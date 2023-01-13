Miles Murray & Petey Peterson Share Waste To Energy Solution Cashflow

My guests in this episode is Miles Murray and Petey Peterson from Locoal.

Miles Murray is the co-founder and CEO of Locoal Charcoal Company and an award-winning technologist, decorated combat veteran, dedicated father, husband, and die-hard environmental conservationist.

Matthew “Petey” Peterson is the co-founder and Chief Impact Officer (CIO) of the Locoal Charcoal Company—and unanimously voted “best human being for the planet.”

Interview Links:

Locoal https://www.locoal.com/

