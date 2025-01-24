PROLIFE PRISONERS RELEASED!! | 1-24-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2331
Show Notes:
Communion verses:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans%205%3A12-21&version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV
BLM Riots: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRXTFuzBclY
Peaceful prolifers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpZzmnzRg3I
Trump: "They should not have been prosecuted": https://www.dailywire.com/news/they-should-not-have-been-prosecuted-trump-pardons-23-pro-lifers-targeted-by-biden-doj
FACE Act: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_Access_to_Clinic_Entrances_Act
FACE was invalid: https://issuesinlawandmedicine.com/articles/a-loss-of-face-the-freedom-of-access-to-clinic-entrances-act-post-dobbs-v-jackson-womens-health-organization/
Woke Bishop Backlash from Trump: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysiXGe9IXIw&t=137s
1 Peter 3:16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20peter%203%3A16&version=KJV
Matthew 7:16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A16&version=KJV
Trump to the NWO: https://rumble.com/v6cvtlm-trump-nwo-is-finished.html
LAN Actions have made a difference: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/
Bevelyn Williams Freed: https://www.facebook.com/100034666657140/videos/1137267491112212
