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THE COMING REAL PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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257 views • October 13, 2021
Drs. Trozzi and Alexander explain ADE and other dangers of the ‘vaccines’, and warn of the coming wave of deaths among those who have received these experimental gene therapies.

Dr. Mark Trozzi is an ER doctor with 25 years experience. He took a leave of absence early this year to fight Covid tyranny full time. His website is drtrozzi.com.

Dr. Paul Alexander is a world-class clinical epidemiologist who was trained at McMaster University, Canada’s top university for epidemiological research. Dr. Alexander was fired from his position at the university for speaking the truth about the harms being caused by the Covid ‘vaccines’.

“78% of the deaths in the U.K. are among the ‘double-vaccinated.”
Dr. Mark Trozzi

“If we vaccinate our children the deaths we’ve seen in adults so far we will now see in children.”
Dr. Paul Alexander

Watch and share this very important interview. The next fear-mongering tactic coming down the pipe is a ‘wave of pediatric cases’, but in actual fact children are in no danger from Covid whatsoever. Sadly, many are likely to die as a result of the bioweapons being falsely represented as ‘vaccines’.
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vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
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