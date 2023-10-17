🎨 The Artist Formerly Known As #Prince #purplerain #art #painting #music

📚 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning and international bestselling author and pioneering painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
🎨 Check out his huge portfolio of expressionistic works on paper, panel and canvas to please the eye, uplift the spirit and inspire the imagination: sol-luckman.pixels.com
🏖 Read his new hilarious new self-illustrated art memoir, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND, with a free trial: solluckman.substack.com/p/premiering-sol-luckmans-new-memoir
🪬 “Sol Luckman’s strikingly inspired art shines proudly on the covers of all three of my books published by Inner Traditions (SHAMANIC TRANSFORMATIONS, THE GIFT OF SHAMANISM, SHAMANIC HEALING). His evocative images, bright unapologetic colors and natural flowing forms complement my writings beautifully and open readers to the primeval mystery of the ageless shamanism.” —Izthak Beery
