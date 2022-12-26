Foreign Media Eyes On CCP’s Fake Data On COVID

https://gnews.org/articles/623964
Summary：According to a report on Dec. 23, more and more foreign media and institutions have come to realize that the Communist China has been playing a hide-and-seek game on its data of COVID infections and death tolls.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.