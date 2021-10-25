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Are There Really 2 People Of God? No!
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30 views • October 25, 2021
So, we normally have our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani on Saturdays. However, there seems to have been some confusion in the midst of connecting with Kate as she was speaking in Chichester and was hoping a friend could help video. Sadly, the audio would never connect until halfway past the program. So, I shared what had been on my mind and heart the past couple of days regarding the deception of the modern geo-political state known as Israel being "God's chosen people" and the reality of what Scripture teaches about who are the children of Abraham and therefore, who makes up the real, true Israel. All of this is bound up in the promises of the covenant that God the Father and God the Son made before eternity past and fulfilled in the work of the Lord Jesus Christ. I believe this is part of the heretical Dispensationalism that has hamstrung the American Church and rendered it useless in the community, families and government. So, please forgive me winging it and flying by the seat of my pants, but hopefully, it is edifying to believers, correcting those in error and exhorting non-believers to see the work of Christ and bring them to a saving knowledge and faith in the Lord Jesus.
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Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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