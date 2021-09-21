DR. DAVID MARTIN | EXPOSING THE TRUTH ABOUT THE GREAT RESET, THE C-19 "VAX" & DR FAUCI

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Dr. David Martin - Exposing the Agenda Behind Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset,” What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines and the Truth About Dr. Fauci. Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS - September 20, 2021.
Dr. David Martin joins us to expose the corruption of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the truth about Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” and what’s in the COVID-19 vaccines.Learn More About Dr. David Martin and his research today at: www.DavidMartin.WorldThe models that the said that 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19 were false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/....the-models/#scroll-c PCR tests are falsely calibrated - DEFINITION - Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year Coronavirus was patented transmissible to humans by the Centers for Disease Control 2003 BREAKING!!! Dr. Fauci Funded 60 Projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and All Were in Conjunction with the Chinese Military New revelations have come out about Anthony Fauci, the mad medic, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. This time from Australia. https://www.thegatewaypundit.c....om/2021/09/breaking- The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies: www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths) www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths) www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths) www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths) www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/ www.DrStellaMD.com www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett www.MyFreeDoctor.com 4th Industrial Revolution / Transhumanism Read the Dr. Fauci Dosier - https://timetofreeamerica.com/....fauci/#scroll-conten Read the Dr. Fauci Dossier - https://timetofreeamerica.com/....wp-content/uploads/T The Truth About the RNA-Modifying Software of Life Technology - https://www.modernatx.com/mrna....-technology/mrna-pla https://www.modernatx.com/mrna....-technology/mrna-pla Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist? Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/s....earch/en/detail.jsf? Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/m....ethods-and-systems-o Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos) 16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six. ” Down a Vaccination Exemption Form Today At: www.Team1986.com
Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/....the-models/#scroll-c tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/....case-inflation/#scro COVID is 100% treatable https://timetofreeamerica.com/....case-inflation/#scro
Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year. There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289
Dr. David Martin - Exposing the Agenda Behind Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset,” What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines and the Truth About Dr. Fauci - September 20, 2021
Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS - September 20, 2021
Dr. David Martin, the Agenda Behind the Great Reset, What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines, the Truth About Dr. Fauci, Thrivetime Show, Business School without the BS, September 20 2021.