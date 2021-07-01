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Roger Stone Responds to Trump Organization Charges
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160 views • July 01, 2021
Roger Stone of https://stonefamilyfund.com joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer to respond to the charges against Trump Organization executives in a prolonged witch hunt led by the left.
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