Gluten Free : No Cook : Chili Cheese Potato Bowl for $2.06

The easiest, most delicious, gluten free, no cook, chili cheese potato bowl you will ever eat, no boiling potatoes, no slicing veggies, all ingredients are straight from your pantry!





My super easy and budget-friendly Chili Cheese Potato Bowl, perfect for lunch or a quick meal while camping or at college. The best part is that this recipe requires no cooking or heat – just ingredients straight from your pantry. For about $2 per person, this gluten-free meal is packed with protein and flavor. The whole recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, making it perfect for anyone with limited time or resources.





To make the Chili Cheese Potato Bowl, I start by rehydrating freeze-dried cheddar cheese with water. While that soaks, I mix together sour cream powder and water to create a creamy base. In a large bowl, I combine a can of chili (no beans) and two cans of drained diced potatoes, followed by garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper for seasoning. I stir in the sour cream mixture and dried diced onions before adding the rehydrated cheese. After a quick stir, the bowl is ready to serve.





The final touch is adding green onions for a bit of freshness, and the meal is ready to enjoy! This no-cook recipe is a perfect option for anyone looking to save time and reduce their reliance on a refrigerator. It’s also ideal for meal prepping, bachelors, kids, camping trips, or college students who want a satisfying, easy meal.





