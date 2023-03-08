J6 Tape Hysteria - Tucker Carlson Unloads on the Lying DC Uniparty (3/7/23)

The January 6th tapes release Part 2. Tucker Carlson also interviews capital police officer Tarik Johnson who was fired for doing his job. Just about everyone in Washington and in the MSM is in a full blown panic over the release of the J6 tapes because they expose 26 straight months of constant lies concerning the "insurrection".
(3/7/23) Tucker Carlson Tonight: https://rumble.com/v2c6lui-tucker-carlson-372023-full-show-more-on-january-6th-including-interviews.html
