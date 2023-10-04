October is Emergency Month

Create New Account
Published 13 hours ago

History repeats.  October has been used for financial market crashes, revolutions, and many wars to start.  It is also the month planned for WW3 initiation by satanic elite.  Could be anytime at this point moving forward.  Strange preparation from 1983 that continues 50 years later.  Bit of sarcasm thrown in at end to lighten the load.

