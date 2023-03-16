Create New Account
SOUS-TITRES FR - Le docteur David E. Martin révèle des informations choquantes aux canadiens!
Vaccine Choice Canada
Published 19 hours ago |

Sous-titres FR - Dr. David Martin a des nouvelles renversantes pour nous et les canadiens doivent exiger que leurs autorités fassent enquête – au sujet d’actes de trahison et de crimes contre l’humanité. 

 

Afin d’en apprendre davantage sur les activités du Dr. David Martin : 

Activate Humanity:  https://www.activatehumanity.com/   

Butterfly of the Week Sources:  https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources 

Dr. David E. Martin:  https://www.davidmartin.world/ 

Le dossier Fauci : https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf 

Entrevue Reiner Fuelmich : 

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.html 

Transcription anglaise de l’entrevue: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19o1BeQa6z9XD58GkYE1e-qiiNbnr5wTz/view 

 

Entrevues de Stew Peters avec Dr. David Martin: 

https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Dr.-David-Martin-w-Stew-Peters:b 

https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html 

 

************************************* 

 

Soutenez notre COMBAT pour la LIBERTÉ. Demeurez bien informés – Joignez-vous à Vaccine Choice Canadahttps://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ 

 

Consultez notre nouvelle page concernant les mandats pour étudiants : https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates 

 

 

Afin d’appuyer notre travail de sensibilisation et d’éducation, joignez-vous à Vaccine Choice Canada aujourd’hui :https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ 

 

Appuyez notre fonds de défence juridique : https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/ 

 

 

AIDEZ LES AUTRES en partageant notre lien Vaccine Regret avec vos proches/collègues/professionnels de la santé, tout le monde! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/ 

 

Téléchargez et partagez les ressources de Vaccine Choice Canada 

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/ 

 

Vous trouverez nos vidéos sur :
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada 

https://brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada 


