URGENT -- STOP THESE LOCAL OFFICIALS FROM SILENCING YOU FOREVER -- PEGGY HALL

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TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall
Jun 7, 2021
JOIN US TO STOP THIS BOARD FROM SILENCING YOU FOREVER
TUES June 8, 8:30 am
Hall of Public Administration
333 W. Santa Ana Blvd
Santa Ana, CA
This OC Board of Supervisors is on very, very thin ice. It wants to silence YOUR voice by limited public comment at the board of supervisors meetings.
These lawbreakers snuck in a last-minute agenda item to REMOVE your RIGHT TO ADDRESS the government and violate your right to free speech!!!
The board is calling your comments "UNNECESSARY REPETITIONS" and want to limit public comment to a "spokesperson" who would speak for everyone.
ARE THEY OUT OF THEIR MINDS?!?!
This proposed rule is a violation of the following laws:
1. CA Constitution
2. U.S. Constitution
3. CA Gov Code 37100 (any law passed by a local gov't is invalid if it violates the constitution)
4. The Brown Act -- Ca Gov Code 54954.3 -- protects YOUR RIGHT TO CRITICIZE THE POLICIES OF YOUR GOV'T OFFICIALS
**** This is the FIGHT OF OUR LIVES!!!****
Even more important than the "needle" -- because they want to SILENCE US FOREVER!!!
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT here:
Get ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform
here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
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Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws
MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights
EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights
FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com
MULTI-COLLAGEN for healthy aging:
https://healthwithpeggy.com
KETO ELEVATE for weight loss
https://www.ketowithpeggy.com
FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org