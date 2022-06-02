Have you ever wondered what makes the body heal from sickness and disease? Most of us understand how the external body recovers from cuts and scratches but what about the inside? When we are sick, the doctor gives us some medicine that is supposed to make us better. But is it really the drugs that are doing the healing? In this video, Dr. Neal Barnard, Dr. John McDougall, Dr. Joel Fuhrman and Dr. Russell Blaylock along with host, Rev. George Malkmus explain the amazing self-healing power that each one of us possess. They explain how the body heals itself from within only after we bring about conditions within the body that are conducive to healing. Topics discussed include: 1. The fuel meant for the human body 2. Processed foods and excitotoxins 3. Prevention of heart disease and cancer 4. Diseases passed through meat and dairy 5. Reversal of disease & miraculous healing.This is an amazingly informative video with a powerful message. It speaks to everyone from doctor to patient. Won't you join us as we discover the miraculous self-healing body?If you want to support my work. Please use link below: