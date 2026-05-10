BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DO NOT FALL FOR ⚕ THE HANTAVIRUS HOAX❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
723 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
589 views • Today

The U.S. Army has already conducted a clinical trial on injection of gene therapy based on DNA from an Andean strain hantavirus — exactly the same strain at the origin of the epidemic

DNA plasmid was created at the Fort Detrick military laboratory

https://x.com/BanounHelene/status/2052430480084025463


The US Army already ran a clinical trial with an Andes strain hantavirus DNA gene-therapy injection — the exact same strain behind the cruise ship outbreak.


98% of participants suffered adverse events.


The DNA plasmid was created at the Fort Detrick BSL-4 army lab.

Thumbnail: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2052400698759782447


Flashback… Actor Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, died seven days before he did from…. Hantavirus.

Nobody said a thing about Hantavirus then [the community note is interesting].

The 2025 hantavirus death of Betsy Arakawa was reported by news outlets but didn't spark widespread concern as it was an isolated rodent-to-human case. The 2026 cruise outbreak involves the Andes strain, which can spread person-to-person.


https://apnews.com/article/gene-hackman-betsy-arakawa-hantavirus-death-rodent-af52b4943d854b52a5da36100113bc1b

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0rz0x0zjqzo

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON599

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/2052478846037811209


Unbelievable

 “Hantavirus pulmonary infection” is in the Pfizer appendix 5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS on page 33. As a side effect of the COVID vaccine.

https://x.com/DawnsMission/status/2052476011397488646


Patent for Hantavirus mRNA ‘Vaccine’ from 2025…

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/2052466793088680286


(((Community Note))) The patent document shown with number US20250125780A1 does not exist for hantavirus vaccines; that number corresponds to a patent on transistor circuits, not mRNA technology. https://patents.google.com/patent/US20250125780A1


There's a community note attached that attempts to debunk this post posted above...but there actually exists a patent for HANTAVIRUS [the old bait and switch]: https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220275346A1/en

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/d7/34/bd/c4387b641815d2/US20220275346A1.pdf


Source: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2052781563109118366

Keywords
patentepic failfort detrickhantaviruscumulative analysis of post-authorization adverse event reportsside effect of the covid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

Jacob Thomas
EEOC Sues New York Times Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Male Editor

EEOC Sues New York Times Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Male Editor

Garrison Vance
These 6 Superfoods May Support Testosterone Levels in Men, Dietitian Says

These 6 Superfoods May Support Testosterone Levels in Men, Dietitian Says

Coco Somers
Beyond the hype: A case for real food in the fight against hypertension

Beyond the hype: A case for real food in the fight against hypertension

Ava Grace
Gentle exercise and vigorous exercise, but not moderate exercise, improves sleep quality

Gentle exercise and vigorous exercise, but not moderate exercise, improves sleep quality

Lance D Johnson
Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy