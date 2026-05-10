DO NOT FALL FOR ⚕ THE HANTAVIRUS HOAX❗

The U.S. Army has already conducted a clinical trial on injection of gene therapy based on DNA from an Andean strain hantavirus — exactly the same strain at the origin of the epidemic

DNA plasmid was created at the Fort Detrick military laboratory

https://x.com/BanounHelene/status/2052430480084025463





The US Army already ran a clinical trial with an Andes strain hantavirus DNA gene-therapy injection — the exact same strain behind the cruise ship outbreak.





98% of participants suffered adverse events.





The DNA plasmid was created at the Fort Detrick BSL-4 army lab.

Thumbnail: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2052400698759782447





Flashback… Actor Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, died seven days before he did from…. Hantavirus.

Nobody said a thing about Hantavirus then [the community note is interesting].

The 2025 hantavirus death of Betsy Arakawa was reported by news outlets but didn't spark widespread concern as it was an isolated rodent-to-human case. The 2026 cruise outbreak involves the Andes strain, which can spread person-to-person.





https://apnews.com/article/gene-hackman-betsy-arakawa-hantavirus-death-rodent-af52b4943d854b52a5da36100113bc1b

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0rz0x0zjqzo

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON599

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/2052478846037811209





Unbelievable

“Hantavirus pulmonary infection” is in the Pfizer appendix 5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS on page 33. As a side effect of the COVID vaccine.

https://x.com/DawnsMission/status/2052476011397488646





Patent for Hantavirus mRNA ‘Vaccine’ from 2025…

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/2052466793088680286





(((Community Note))) The patent document shown with number US20250125780A1 does not exist for hantavirus vaccines; that number corresponds to a patent on transistor circuits, not mRNA technology. https://patents.google.com/patent/US20250125780A1





There's a community note attached that attempts to debunk this post posted above...but there actually exists a patent for HANTAVIRUS [the old bait and switch]: https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220275346A1/en

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/d7/34/bd/c4387b641815d2/US20220275346A1.pdf





Source: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2052781563109118366