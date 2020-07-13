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Have Faith as a Little Child!
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4 views • July 13, 2020
Childlike faith is to simply believe what God and His Word say no matter what! 😀
Joh 15:7 "If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask whatsoever ye will, and it shall be done unto you." Take God at His Word! He is faithful to fulfill His every Word and promise to you! He is the same yesterday and today and forever! (Heb. 13:8)
We invite you to join brother David Eells as he teaches on "Childlike Faith."
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Joh 15:7 "If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask whatsoever ye will, and it shall be done unto you." Take God at His Word! He is faithful to fulfill His every Word and promise to you! He is the same yesterday and today and forever! (Heb. 13:8)
We invite you to join brother David Eells as he teaches on "Childlike Faith."
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Keywords
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